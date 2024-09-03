Tamil Nadu: CB-CID arrests ex-minister MR Vijayabaskar's brother in land fraud case

KARUR: The CB-CID has arrested two persons, including MR Sekar, brother of former minister MR Vijayabaskar, over a 22-acre land fraud case on Monday.

The CB-CID police arrested him at Chinnandankoil in Karur after his bail petition was dismissed by the high court three days ago. Sekar was absconding for more than two months.

The police also arrested C Selvaraj from Thotakurichi, who was also involved in this case. Both were brought to the CB-CID office in Karur and questioned. Later they were taken for medical examination and produced before the judicial magistrate court-I. The court ordered to remand them in judicial custody till September 12.

The CB-CID police took over the case which was registered by Karur city police against Vijayabaskar and seven others based on a complaint lodged by U Mohammed Abdul Kadhar, sub-registrar (in-charge), of Mela Karur sub-registrar office, on the charges of fraudulently transferring the 22-acre land worth `100 crore, owned by M Prakash of Vangal in Karur, using a fake certificate.