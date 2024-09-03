CM Stalin appreciates Udhayanidhi for Formula 4 race in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday lauded Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin for successfully organising the Formula 4 race in Chennai, expressing confidence that Tamil Nadu is on the path to becoming the “Sports capital of India.”

In a message on X, Stalin commended Udhayanidhi and his department for making “Formula 4 Chennai a roaring success.”

He highlighted the major sports events hosted in Tamil Nadu over the past three years, including the Chess Olympiad, Chennai Open 2023, Asian Champions Trophy 2023, Tamil Nadu International Surf Open 2023, Squash World Cup 2023, and Khelo India and described Tamil Nadu as a trailblazer in sports excellence.