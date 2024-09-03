Exhibition on sexual health in Chennai from September 4

CHENNAI: The Akash Infertility Treatment Centre and Dr Kamaraj Men’s Specialty Hospital will organise a five-day medical exhibition from September 4 to mark World Sexual Health Day to raise awareness on reproductive and sexual health.

Speaking to the press on Monday, Dr T Kamaraj, founder of Dr Kamaraj Men’s Speciality Hospital said the exhibition will be held to create awareness among the public on various treatment procedures available for sexual disorders including IVF procedures for infertility issues.

The exhibition will be conducted at Dr Kamaraj Hospital in Vadapalani and will be inaugurated by MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian. Apart from sexual health and infertility problems, an exhibition on stem cell therapy awareness will also be held.

Dr K S Jeyarani Kamaraj, founder of Akash Infertility Treatment Centre said the awareness of sexual health among people has now increased compared to previous years. She said that admission to the exhibition, which will be held from 8 am to 7 pm, will be free of cost.