Rain spells more trouble for Tamil Nadu as dengue cases surge to 11,743 with four deaths

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has recorded a total of 11,743 dengue cases so far in 2024. This is a sharp increase compared to 2023 when 9,121 cases were recorded for the whole year, according to Union Health Ministry data. As the monsoon is yet to begin this year, officials said the cases will increase further.

While there were 12 deaths due to dengue last year, there have been four deaths so far this year. Health department data shared with TNIE showed that Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for nearly one-fourth of all the cases. Chennai reported 1,549 cases (13.8 %) and Coimbatore recorded 1,247 cases (11.1%) cases.

On Monday, Health Minister Ma Subramanian chaired a dengue and seasonal infectious disease prevention and management interdepartmental coordination meeting with higher officials from various departments including local bodies and health departments, and deans of all medical college hospitals.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said 57.6% of the cases were from 10 districts — Chennai, Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur, Theni, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Thanjavur and Tiruchy. Instructions were given to local officials to strengthen surveillance in these districts and also promote awareness of dengue prevention, he said.

The health minister highlighted that deaths related to dengue have significantly come down. He said 66 deaths were recorded in 2021, and 65 deaths in 2017. These were the highest deaths reported in a year, he said. The number of deaths has reduced this year because of the efforts of the health department, the minister said.