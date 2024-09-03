Second-year Medical College student dies by suicide after failing exam

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 20-year-old second-year Madurai medical college student, hailing from Virudhunagar, died by suicide at her house on Monday allegedly after failing in a subject in the first-year semester examination.

According to sources, Vivega's mother Kanagalatha is an office superintendent at the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital, and her father Veeramani is an accountant at a private hospital.

Vivega, a 2022 batch student has been doing her medicine at the Madurai Medical College by staying in the college's hostel. Following the semester holidays, she has been staying at home.

On Monday evening, the results of the first-year semester examination were published. Vivega who has reappeared for the first year's Physiology subject in which she had failed earlier, was saddened to know that she had failed in the examination once again.

Vivega informed her parents that she was about to bathe and left for her room. Later, Vivega's parents received a call from her friend that Vivega's mobile had been switched off for a long time and told them to check on her. When her parents forcefully opened the locked room, they found Vivega had attempted suicide. She was then rushed to Government Medical College Hospital in Virudhunagar.

However, doctors declared that she was brought dead. A case was registered at the Virudhunagar Rural Police Station under 194 BNSS. "No suicide note was recovered. We have conducted a thorough search of her house," police sources said. Following the autopsy, the body of the deceased was handed over to the parents.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Seek assistance at TN Health helpline 104, Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)