Tamil Nadu colleges told to ensure POSH compliance, end drug menace

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday directed all higher education institutes to ensure compliance under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act and take proactive measures to tackle drug menace on campuses.

The instructions were given during a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, in the presence of DGP Shankar Jiwal, other senior police officers and secretaries of various departments, in the wake of the raids by Tambaram police on apartments near a private college in Potheri on Saturday, the sexual harassment incident at NIT-Tiruchy last week, and the child sexual abuse cases at a fake NCC camp in Krishnagiri district last month.

Speaking to TNIE, a top official said that the two issues of tackling sexual harassment and drug menace were discussed in detail.

While only 25% of the state’s institutes have set up an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), colleges have not been vigilant in controlling the drug rackets prevalent on campus, in hostels and other student accommodations, multiple officials present in the meeting told TNIE.

From next week, one police personnel will be deputed to each college every Monday for sensitising staff and students regarding these issues and also explain to them about the ‘Kaval Udhavi’ mobile app using which, one can send an emergency alert to the police control room, a senior police official said.