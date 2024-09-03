Tamil Nadu: Inspector under fire for ‘parikara puja’ in Vellakovil police station in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: The inspector of police in Vellakovil has come under sharp criticism from several political parties and outfits after he allegedly performed a ‘parikara puja’ inside the police station on August 26 praying for the reduction of crimes in his jurisdiction.

Vellakovil is situated between Tiruppur and Karur. In the early hours of August 26, the inspector of Vellakovil police station S Gnanaprakasam allegedly performed parikara puja in the station. On Saturday, a complaint regarding the incident was lodged in the Kangeyam DSP office by members of several political parties and outfits.

K Thiruvegadasamy, secretary of CPI(M) Kangeyam taluk, in his complaint, said, “We came to know that parikara puja was held at Vellakovil police station on August 26. This activity is against the law. Therefore, action should be taken against Inspector S Gnanaprakasam and others involved.”

Muthu Murugesan, district vice-president of DMK, said, “As per norms, no puja should be held in government offices. Even ayudha puja should not take place in government offices. We lodged a complaint in the Kangeyam DSP office on August 31 demanding action against the inspector and other police personel who took part in the puja.”

Sources said SP Abhishek Gupta issued a memo to Inspector Gnanaprakasam, but he denied it. “No one will perform parikara puja in the station. I have not received any memo,” he said.