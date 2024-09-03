Tamil Nadu: UPI payment for railway tickets in Salem division gets good response

COIMBATORE: To promote digital transactions, the Salem railway division has installed QR code payment devices at 78 stations across the division which has received good response from passengers. Sources in the railway said that 35 to 40 percent of the revenue from ticket sales came through digital transactions.

Passengers can book tickets by scanning the QR code instead of carrying cash and tendering exact change to ticketing staff. All types of railway tickets can be booked, including unreserved tickets and platform tickets.

“The QR code-based ticketing system is designed to be user-friendly. It supports various digital payment platforms like BHIM, Paytm Google Pay, Phonepe and bank wallets,” a senior official of the Salem railway division said.

The initiative is part of the division’s ongoing efforts to provide enhanced facilities to passengers. Along with QR payments, passengers can also use credit/debit cards to pay ticket fare.

Official sources with the railway said, “Apart from booking tickets, we have also asked contractors to accept QR payments to have food at restaurants and to use pay-and-use toilets in the railway station premises. Moreover, those using parking facilities at the station can also pay the charge using QR.” They added that the total revenue of the Salem division exceeds Rs 2 crore, including online booking, from about 1 lakh passengers every day.