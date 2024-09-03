Three staff of government college in Tamil Nadu's Valparai suspended for sexual harassment

COIMBATORE: Following charges of sexual harassment, the principal of Government Arts and Science College at Valparai suspended three staff members on Monday, while a training partner firm fired a skill course trainer.

According to sources, guest lecturers S Sathishkumar and Muraliraj, lab assistant for computer science A Anbarasu and skill course trainer N Rajapandi were arrested on Sunday in connection with the sexual harassment complaint.

“As part of departmental action, the college principal (in-charge) suspended the guest lectures and lab assistant on Monday. The private training partner firm also fired the skill course trainer. As per instruction from the Directorate of Collegiate Education, the college management will be spreading awareness of women’s safety among girl students through psychologists and advocates. The aim is to prevent recurrence of such incidents in the future,” sources said.

An officer from the Directorate of Collegiate Education told TNIE that an awareness programme about women’s safety at all government colleges will be held soon and it will explain the role and responsibilities of teaching staff in ensuring the safety of students.