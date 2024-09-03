Vets show farmers the way to raise healthy fodder crops in Perambalur

PERAMBALUR: The use of right fodder is key to the health and productivity of cattle. Milk quality too depends on the type of fodder the cattle consumes. To create awareness about healthy fodder, veterinarians at the dispensary at Siruvachur in Perambalur district demonstrated how to grow and harvest cattle fodder crops and distributed them free to visiting farmers.

The fodder crop was raised on the plot of the veterinary dispensary after clearing thorny plants and bushes a couple of months ago.

Dr M Tamilarasu (59), assistant director of the Animal Husbandry department, and veterinary assistant surgeon Dr S Deepa (30) who works at the Siruvachur dispensary, took the initiative to grow healthy fodder crops on the land of the dispensary for the benefit of the cattle brought here.

After clearing and readying the land the duo planted various crops like COFS 29, Co-5, Co-3, Red Napier and Lucerne on 10 cents at their own expense with the help of a few local farmers. Regional Joint Director Dr S Bagavath Singh and Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Dr E Selvam helped technically.

The fodder crops were harvested after 45 days and the stock was distributed free to farmers visiting the dispensary so that they come to know about them first-hand.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Tamilarasu said, "Perambalur is a pioneer district in the state for growing cattle and high milk production. Prevention, breeding and feeding are very important for raising cattle. However, the farmers fail to provide healthy fodder to the cattle as they want income without incurring expenditure. Also, they do not allocate even 5 cents of their land for cultivating fodder. Our mission is to make farmers realise that providing healthy fodder leads to higher yields. All the crops we grow are high-protein fodder, especially enriched with vitamin A."

He also said that this is the first time that it has been cultivated in a dispensary in the state. We have decided to do this in all other dispensaries in the district.

Dr Deepa said, "There is not enough water in our dispensary to grow crops. However, we cultivated by buying water from outside."

"The cost of cattle fodder like hay has increased. However, farmers should not only provide grass fodder but also these crops to their cattle. They can reduce their costs by growing and feeding them to cattle. Also, it helps cattle to get healthy fodder and be more productive. This apart, farmers who grow maize can feed its stem to cattle after harvest," she added.

A Rajendran, a farmer from Siravachur, said, "Usually, we only let the cow graze to avoid expenses. The initiative by the vets at the Siruvachur dispensary will help to create awareness about the various benefits of growing such crops. We are going to do this in our fields."