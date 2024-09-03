Your love makes me feel at home, CM MK Stalin tells Tamil diaspora in US

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed happiness following his meeting with the Tamil diaspora during his visit to San Francisco, extending his heartfelt thanks to the overwhelming love and affection shown to him.

Sharing his joy on platform X, Stalin wrote, “The warmth with which our kin embrace makes me forget that I am away from my motherland.” Stalin conveyed his love and admiration to those who, through their hard work and intellect, have created opportunities and are flourishing in the US.

In addition to his post, the chief minister shared a video featuring his voiceover, in which he underscored the strong connection between Tamil Nadu and the American companies that have established their units in the state.

Stalin also posted another video of him travelling in a driverless car along with a quote of ‘Periyar’, saying how scientific developments in many parts of the world and advancements achieved were because of the efforts made with objective knowledge without becoming content with things that are old and traditional.