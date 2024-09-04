12,000 billing machines purchased for Tasmac liquor outlets: Minister S Muthusamy

ERODE: A total of 12,000 billing machines have been purchased by Tasmac to prevent sale of liquor at extra cost, said Prohibition and Excise Minister S Muthusamy on Tuesday.

Addressing mediapersons after inaugurating a sports competition on behalf of the Athletic Association in Erode, the minister said, “The government has no intention of increasing the sale of liquor. We have instructed all Tasmac staff not to charge extra for liquor. Hence, to solve this issue, 12,000 billing machines have been purchased. The machines are being dispatched district-wise and will be operational soon.”

Speaking about the recent F4 race, he said, “Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is handling his responsibilities very well and the biggest example of that is the F4 race that took place recently. He overcame all hurdles and organised it successfully. The major reason for holding such a race was to showcase how good the state is in sports.”

Talking about the Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme, he said, “The scheme is being implemented without any hindrance. The pumping was stopped for only three days till now since the scheme was commissioned and that was due to non availability of surplus water.”