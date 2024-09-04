Are we not entitled to re-hear ED case against ex-DGP: Madras High Court asks council

CHENNAI: The Madras HC on Tuesday reserved the orders on the petition filed by former DGP Jaffar Sait praying for quashing the money-laundering case registered against him by the ED over the alleged illegal allotment of a plot of Tamil Nadu Housing Board.

The matter was taken up for ‘re-hearing’ by a division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and V Sivagnanam as it “found something” to be heard again after allowing the petition to quash the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) on August 23 on the ground of quashing of the predicate offence FIR.

The court witnessed heated arguments as senior counsel T Mohan, appearing for the retired IPS officer, questioned the rationale behind re-hearing the matter.

“Once an order is dictated in the open court and uploaded in the HC website, which showed the petition was ‘allowed’, it cannot be reversed. The open court order is as much significant as an order typed and duly signed by the judges,” he said.

Maintaining that the proceedings for money laundering do not exist when the FIR for predicate offence case is quashed, the counsel questioned the judges, “What impels you to rehear?”

Looking annoyed over his repeated and pointed query, the bench explained that it had dictated the order in open court allowing the petition as the respondent, the ED, conceded the predicate offence case against the petitioner (Sait) was quashed. However, the open court order was not final as it was neither typed nor uploaded in the website.