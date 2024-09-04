Electric pole blocks way, bus bay turns parking lot in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Two months ago, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) completed setting up a bus bay in front of the MGR wholesale vegetable market on Mettupalayam Road as part of traffic management plan ahead of the construction of flyover at Saibaba Colony Junction. But the facility could not be put into use as electric poles have not be shifted. As a buses are stopping in the middle of the road causing inconvenience to other road users.

The National Highways wing of the State Highways Department is gearing up to commence the Saibaba Colony flyover on the Mettupalayam Road. In view of this, encroachments are removed and trees are being uprooted. As part of the measures, officials removed encroachments at the bus stop in front of the MGR Wholesale market.

The new bus stop built by the civic body in front of the MGR Wholesale market opposite the Mettupalayam Road New Bus Terminus is 30-ft long and is the longest in the city. The CCMC built it considering the footfall in bus terminus and the market. However, as the bus stop has not been inaugurated, traders are using it as parking spot. Due to this encroachment at the bus stop, town buses stop in the middle of the road which results in traffic congestion.

When inquired about it, a senior official from the West Zone of the CCMC told TNIE, “There is an electricity pole near the bus bay, hindering the bus movement. With the highways department set to start the Saibaba Colony flyover works, we received a demand on Monday to remove the EB post and make way for buses. We will be writing to the TNEB and making the payment for shifting the electricity pole. Once it is shifted, we shall inaugurate the bus bay.”