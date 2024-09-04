Government museum in Coimbatore need spacious building

COIMBATORE: The government museum, also called as Old Governor’s Bungalow, which is currently functioning out of the Nehru stadium premises is in need of spacious building to display its treasures.

The museum was established in Coimbatore in 1990. Rather than being a museum for a special subject, it was set up as a multipurpose museum to explain the historic pride, tradition, and culture of the people of the region.

The ,useum was relocated to Nehru Stadium in 2019. It currently occupies 2,000 sqft in the ground floor and 1,200 sqft in the first floor. The museum pays Rs 50,000 rent to the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT). The first floor is used as office space, authorities are finding it difficult to exhibit the artefacts and new excavations.

K A Murugavel, curator of the museum said, “The museum has human relics, man-made objects, remnants of human civilization development, antiquities, items found in archaeological excavations, stone paintings, ancient wood carvings, stone inscriptions, manuscripts and ancient idols.

For those who visit Coimbatore, this museum is a knowledge house.”

Sources said the museum was set up in the stadium with the hope that people who come to the V O Chidambaranar (VOC) zoo nearby will visit it as well. However, after the closure of the zoo, the footfalls has drastically come down.

M Ravishankar, an archaeology student who visits museum regularly , said, “The museum lacks sufficient display board explaining the artifacts, paintings, models, and other items that were exhibited. Many collections are kept in a cramped space which is not the right way to attract visitors. While we speak about cultural and traditional values, it is necessary to take the history to youngsters through this museum. The government should allocate a permanent place for the museum.”

Kavitha Ramu, Government Museums director told TNIE that they are taking steps to find a permanent place for all museums wherever it is required. A senior official from the Department of Museums in Chennai said they have selected a British-era building on Tiruchy Road to set up the museum.

As the building is under the control of the PWD department, steps have been taken to shift the museum there. Simultaneously, the renovation of the building is in progress. We expect to officially get it soon and this building suits the museum because it is a monument. We have asked the revenue department to allocate either a permanent building or five-acre land for government museums in all districts where we need permanent structures.