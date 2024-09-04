New thermal plant in Tamil Nadu working at just 11 per cent capacity

CHENNAI: Six months after its inauguration, the 800MW-capacity, Rs 10,000-crore North Chennai Super Critical Thermal Power Station (NCTPS Stage III) has so far generated only 680 Million Units (MU) of electricity.

An official from the Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation (TNPGC) said that if the plant was running at its full capacity, it could have generated around 6,000 MUs during this period. “However, due to technical issues, the plant has achieved only 11% of its potential output,” he said.

While most thermal plants do not operate to their full capacity due to various factors, officials had planned to achieve at least 50% of the installed capacity at the thermal plant in the first few months.

NCTPS Stage III, which is TN’s first coal-based supercritical thermal power station, was commissioned on March 7, 2024. The official also said it has been difficult to use coal as fuel to operate the facility as the plant does not have a coal handling yard, conveyor belt and other associated infrastructure to handle coal.

“Since we find it difficult to use coal, we use oil. The cost of production of power is Rs 6 per unit when using coal, but it goes up to Rs 13 per unit with oil,” the official said.