Tamil Nadu: Government doctor in Tiruchy held for assaulting minor students

TIRUCHY: A government doctor was arrested under Pocso Act on Tuesday on the charge of sexually assaulting minor girls residing in the hostel of a government-aided school in Tiruchy. Police also arrested his mother S Grace Sagayarani (54), who is the principal of the school, for covering up the crime.

According to police, Dr S Samson Daniel (31) of Palakkarai in Tiruchy was working as a doctor at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Anbil near Lalgudi. He used to often visit the hostel attached to the government-aided primary school in the city on the pretext of checking the health of the students.

“During the checkups, he allegedly misbehaved with the girls aged between five and 10 and touched them inappropriately. The incident came to light when one of the parents informed the childline helpline ‘1098’ about it,” police said.

On information, district child protection officer (DCPO) Rahul Gandhi, district social welfare officer (DSWO) Vijayalakshmi and two social workers visited the hostel on Monday. The team spoke to 42 minor girls and boys staying in the hostel.

The students told the team that the doctor has been sexually assaulting them by touching them inappropriately during health checkups for the past few months, police said. Based on a complaint by the DCPO and DSWO, Fort All Women Police arrested the doctor under Pocso Act on Tuesday. Further probe is on.