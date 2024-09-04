Woman DSP manhandled at stir in Tamil Nadu's Aruppukottai; One held as video went viral

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The Aruppukottai deputy superintendent of police (DSP) was manhandled when she attempted to prevent protesters from staging a road blockade on Tuesday.

According to sources, K Kalikumar (28) of Ramanathapuram was murdered near Kethanayakkanpatti due to previous enmity and subsequently, a case was registered at the Tiruchuli police station. The accused, P Lakshmanan (24) of Sempenerunji, M Arunkumar (22) of Tiruchuli, K Kaleeswaran (22) and S Balamurugan (25) of Madurai, were arrested.

Meanwhile, demanding the arrest of two other accused, Velmurugan (44) and Veerasuran (23), nearly 70 of Kalikumar’s relatives staged a road blockade in front of the government hospital in Tiruchuli and also attempted to block the road near MS Corner.

As DSP Gayathri attempted to convince the protesters and prevent them from blocking the road, she was manhandled. A Balamurugan (30) of Nellikulam was arrested in this connection and an inquiry is underway with six other persons.

The video of the protesters pulling Gayathri’s hair is also being circulated on social media platforms.

Opposition leader and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the attack on the DSP. Taking a dig at the DMK, Palaniswami sought action against the perpetrators and urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to create a safe environment for people in the state, including the police.