Aavin cuts sugar by 4 per cent in three lassi variants

CHENNAI: In a bid to make its dairy products suitable for all people, including athletes and fitness enthusiasts, Aavin has reduced the sugar content in probiotic lassi, mango lassi, and choco lassi from 17% to 13%.

According to official sources, the sweetness of the products increases when mango is mixed with lassi, making them difficult for the elderly, children, persons with diabetes and others to consume. Based on consumer feedback, Aavin decided to lower the sugar level recently, a senior official told TNIE.

“The sugar level is changed in line with the standard practices followed in health drinks internationally. The product can be consumed by children, elderly, patients and others. However, the fat and other contents remain unchanged,” added the official.

The initiative is aimed at offering dairy products that promote better consumer health by lowering the risk of various health issues associated with modern lifestyle changes. Sources indicated that these low-sugar dairy products not only aid in weight management but also enhance nutrient intake. “We have conducted a study, analysed our consumers’ habits and demand, and have made adjustments to meet their needs,” the official added.

Incidentally, Aavin’s milkshakes, including Vanilla, Badam, Chocolate, and other variants, have a fat content of 3%, as they are made using toned milk. In contrast, milkshakes from Amul and other private brands contain 4.5% fat. The standardised milk (green magic) of Aavin contains 4.5 % of fat. “The fat content in milkshakes of the Aavin brand has been maintained at 3 % for the last few years. Changes are also being made to the ingredients of other products to lower the health risks linked to high sugar and fat consumption,” explained the official.

S Deeparajan, a consumer from Korattur said, “The mango lassi not only had a lower sugar taste, but it was also too watery in consistency. The fat level also seems to be too low resulting in a different taste.” According to official data, Aavin sold milk products worth `524 crore for 2023-24.