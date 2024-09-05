Doctors oppose appointment of juniors as HoDs in Tiruvannamalai medical college

CHENNAI: Government doctors opposed the decision of the Tiruvannamalai Medical College dean to appoint four professors, who are juniors to them in service, as the heads of departments (HoD).

They said it was against the rule and requested immediate cancellation of the appointment. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Democratic Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (Democratic TNGDA) said the order created unwanted restlessness among senior professors.

The association also sought the intervention of the health minister, health secretary and the director of medical education in the issue. Dr K Senthil, a member of the PG Board of the National Medical Commission (NMC) who is also the President of the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) said the order is against the rules of NMC and should be cancelled. Only the senior doctors should be appointed as heads of departments, he added.