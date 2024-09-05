Parents under suspicion after infant’s death and secret burial in TN's Vellore; police search for absconding couple

VELLORE: After a nine-day-old girl’s death and a hushed-up burial at Pommankuttai village in Vellore district, the police are on the lookout for the girl’s parents, who are presently under suspicion for killing the baby.

The girl was buried in the land owned by her parents, S. Jeeva (30) and his wife S. Dayana (23). When the police came to enquire about the death, the duo allegedly fled and are absconding at the moment, according to the police.

The couple already have a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. On August 27, Dayana gave birth to their second daughter at Odukathur Primary Health Centre.

Sources from the Health and Family Welfare department confirmed that Dayana experienced minimal postpartum haemorrhage (PPH) and was referred to the Vellore government hospital for further treatment. Both mother and child were discharged on the same day.

Dayana, after spending two days at her maternal home, returned to her husband’s residence in Pommankuttai.

On Wednesday, she informed her father, P Saravanan (43), that the child had died at around 12:30 pm. The couple allegedly buried the infant in their property without informing anyone. When her parents visited, Dayana informed her parents that the baby was bleeding from the mouth and nose.

Finding the circumstances suspicious, Saravanan filed a complaint at Veppankulam police station. When police officials arrived at the scene to investigate, the parents managed to flee the spot. Anaicut revenue and police officials are exhuming the body of the infant for a postmortem.