Probe launched after faeces smeared on walls of panchayat school in Namakkal

DHARMAPURI: Erumapatti police have launched an investigation to identify who smeared human faeces on the kitchen walls at the Panchayat Union Primary School (PUPS) in the late hours of Sunday. The incident has also triggered an uproar on social media with various politicians condemning the incident.

Teachers who first reached the school on Monday morning noticed the faeces on the walls and the kitchen’s door lock. Based on a complaint from Headmistress Bakkiyalakshmi, Erumapatti police personnel reached the school to conduct inquiries.

“However, the school staff had already cleaned the walls by then. The immediate clean-up was necessary as over 20 students are provided food under the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme in the school daily. Further inquiry is under way to identify the miscreants,” a police source said. Despite efforts of TNIE, Superintendent of Police S Rajesh Kannan was not reachable.

Meanwhile, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami posted on X, “The incident of smearing faeces on walls of the PUPS in Ambedkar Colony is startling. Antisocial elements don’t fear the law in the DMK regime.” He also condemned the DMK government for failing to provide justice to the victims of the Vengaivasal incident.

Similarly, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said the incident in Erumapatti was an act of social injustice.