Tamil Nadu releases first repowering policy for wind energy projects

CHENNAI: The state government has released its first repowering policy for wind energy projects, named Repowering, Refurbishment and Life Extension Policy 2024, thereby becoming the first state in India to bring such a policy.

This policy aims to use wind energy resources better by supporting wind energy generators (WEGs). The need for such a policy has been stressed since 2016. The government released the draft policy earlier this year, following which the finalised policy has been issued now after recent approval by the Cabinet.

The policy will be in effect from the date of issue until March 31, 2030, or until a new repowering policy is announced. Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation was appointed as the state nodal agency (SNA) for the implementation of the policy.

According to the policy, participation in wind repowering and refurbishment of life extension is mandatory for all WEGs that have completed their operational life of 20 years, while for others, it is voluntary.

Those WEGs participating in repowering projects must pay a development charge of Rs 30 lakh per Megawatt. The operational life of repowered turbines should nt exceed 25 years from the date of commissioning after repowering.