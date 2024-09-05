Tamil Nadu urged to introduce separate law to protect domestic workers’ rights

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Domestic Workers Welfare Trust has urged the state government to introduce a separate law to protect the rights of domestic workers, predominantly women. This was proposed during a state-level consultation meeting held along with School of Service Learning at Loyola College in Chennai on Thursday.

The trust highlighted that India is yet to ratify the International Labour Organisation’s Domestic Workers Convention No 189 which calls for safeguarding the rights of these workers. While stakeholders have been consistently urging the central government to sign the convention and enact a national law for domestic workers, they said Tamil Nadu could set an example by implementing a state-level legislation.

The DMK had promised in its manifesto to pressurise the central government to enact such a legislation. Trust members have also met with around 17 MPs who have pledged to raise the issue in the next parliament session and possibly introduce a private member bill, they said. A draft bill for the state was also released at the event.