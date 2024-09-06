Armstrong murder case: Charge sheet to be filed soon, says Chennai police commissioner
CHENNAI: The Chennai police will file within a week the charge sheet in the murder case of K Armstrong, former Tamil Nadu BSP chief, the city police commissioner A Arun said on Thursday.
The city police have also widened the scope of investigation by delving into the finances of the accused, the commissioner added.
“A special financial investigation team is working on the case. The charge sheet will be filed in a week,” Arun said while talkin to journalists at his office in Vepery.
The Sembium police officials, investigating the case, have been probing the money trail based on transfers in the bank accounts of various accused, sources said.
Arun acknowledged delays in filing cybercrime cases by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), saying he had ordered a comprehensive review based on several complaints of ‘kangaroo courts’, alluding to corruption in the department. He added there had also been a complete overhaul of personnel in the CCB due to these reasons.
Referencing to the July 22 memorandum directing all inspectors to take his concurrence before registering FIRs in cybercrime, cheating, forgery and such cases, Arun said it was not a blanket prohibition, but just a customary approval before starting a probe.
Three new special units to tackle rowdies, narcotics and communal issues had been formed, adding his next focus after controlling rowdies would be the issue of drugs in the city, Arun said. The anti-rowdy unit is working in tandem with its contemporaries in the Avadi and Tambaram commissionerates as well, he added. The anti-gangster unit in the city has also been shifted to the city and revived, he said.
Coordination meetings have been held with central agencies like National Investigation Agency (NIA), Indian Navy and the Coast Guard to ensure seamless information sharing, Arun said. He also mentioned about a review meeting with the Protector of Emigrants (PoE) and Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to discuss the issue of people going to Cambodia which was a hub for cyber-crime offenders, in reference to the latest modus operandi of such cases.