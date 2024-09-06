Automatic ticket vending machines in Tiruchy railway division help beat festival rush

TIRUCHY: As major railway stations under the Tiruchy railway division gear up for festival rush, Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) play a vital role in helping passengers secure unreserved tickets quickly, thereby reducing congestion at ticket counters.

Currently, around 15 stations in the Tiruchy division are equipped with ATVMs. Among the busiest is the Tiruchy railway junction, where around 4,000 passengers use the machines daily. Other major stations, such as Thanjavur and Villupuram, also report significant usage, with over 2,600 passengers accessing ATVMs daily. The machines, installed in 2021, typically see users double during festival seasons.

Frequent commuters have called for more ATVMs, citing the convenience they offer, especially during peak hours. "Long queues are common at booking counters, where people also deal with cancellations and refunds. ATVMs are solely for unreserved tickets, and they issue them quickly. More machines would significantly ease the crowd," said PT Shankar, a frequent traveller.