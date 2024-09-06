Fee for idol immersion not possible, Tamil Nadu government tells NGT

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) on Thursday told the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that introducing fee for immersion of idols and penalties for violation is not possible as it requires a statutory process since it involves the public’s sentiments and their right to practice religion.
“Given the sensitive nature of the issue involving the right to religion of the public at large, imposing a fee would be difficult but the TNPCB would continue to work towards it,” its counsel told the green bench while submitting a compliance report.
The NGT bench, in its order passed on January 24 this year, constituted a committee, which was directed to meet at least six months before the Vinayagar Chaturthi festival every year and fix the upfront fees to be collected from the parties/persons who seek permission for immersion of idols in the designated waterbodies.
The committee shall determine the fee for such immersion depending on the size of the idol to be immersed etc. Upfront fees were one of the several other directions laid down by the NGT to protect the waterbodies from pollution and siltation.
However, in the compliance report submitted by TNPCB’s Joint Chief Environmental Engineer K Krishnasamy, the board said it was complying with all other directions to protect the waterbodies, except for collecting upfront fees.
The NGT bench had recorded the submissions but expressed disappointment that had the committee met six months in advance, it would have applied its mind and made it happen. “You would have collected the money in the form of application fees. This would have been used to maintain the designated waterbodies,” the bench said.
As per Tamil Nadu govt order, idols proposed to be installed should be made of pure clay
According to the Tamil Nadu government order, idols proposed to be installed should be made of pure clay and not be made of any polluting material such as Plaster of Paris (PoP) or painted with prohibited polluting chemicals and as stipulated by TNPCB.
Last year, 712 places of idol manufacturing/pandals were inspected, out of which 23 were found to be violating the guidelines issued. The PoP-based idol manufacturing premises were sealed by the revenue department, officials said.
TNPCB said the chief secretary had chaired a meeting last week and instructions were issued to all stakeholders for close follow-up of NGT directions for the prohibited materials of Vinayagar idols and to ensure compliance of directions.