Fee for idol immersion not possible, Tamil Nadu government tells NGT

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) on Thursday told the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that introducing fee for immersion of idols and penalties for violation is not possible as it requires a statutory process since it involves the public’s sentiments and their right to practice religion.

“Given the sensitive nature of the issue involving the right to religion of the public at large, imposing a fee would be difficult but the TNPCB would continue to work towards it,” its counsel told the green bench while submitting a compliance report.

The NGT bench, in its order passed on January 24 this year, constituted a committee, which was directed to meet at least six months before the Vinayagar Chaturthi festival every year and fix the upfront fees to be collected from the parties/persons who seek permission for immersion of idols in the designated waterbodies.

The committee shall determine the fee for such immersion depending on the size of the idol to be immersed etc. Upfront fees were one of the several other directions laid down by the NGT to protect the waterbodies from pollution and siltation.

However, in the compliance report submitted by TNPCB’s Joint Chief Environmental Engineer K Krishnasamy, the board said it was complying with all other directions to protect the waterbodies, except for collecting upfront fees.