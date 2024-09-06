Heads of two institutions transferred after 'Mahavishnu' creates furore in TN government schools

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday ordered immediate formulation of guidelines on holding programmes in government schools after the controversial remarks of a 'spiritual speaker' on karma, rebirth and relation between past sins and disability sparked outrage.
Stalin said he has issued orders to formulate and issue new guidelines for regulating various programmes in schools in the state so that "our children, who are the future generation of the state, get progressive-scientific ideas and values."
He added the way of science is the way to development. "The high-quality textbooks given to students contain the scientific ideas that students need to learn. Teachers themselves can tell the students regarding the ideas that is required to sharpen the mind and face the challenges. Steps will be taken by the school education department to provide a social education and training to the teachers in this regard," he added.
"Only ideas of individual and social development and living with values should be inculcated in the minds of the students. Over the past three years, I have consistently emphasized the importance of education and the need to develop scientific thinking at numerous events," he said.
Heads of institutions transferred
Facing severe backlash after the videos of the speech of Mahavishnu, founder of Paramporul Foundation, went viral on social media, the state transferred the headmistress of Ashok Nagar Government Girls' Higher Secondary School and the headmaster of Saidapet Government Model School.
In his speech, Mahavishnu had blamed the British for destroying Gurukulams and claimed that with mantras one could cause a rain of fire, cure ailments and even fly.
"If God was kind, everyone should be born equal. One is born rich or poor, a criminal or a hero, why such differences? What you have been given in this life is based on what you did in your previous birth," he told students.
'Action against Mahavishnu for insulting Tamil teacher'
School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, who faced political heat, said police action would be taken against Mahavishnu for insulting Sankar, a Tamil teacher with visual impairments, who questioned his views.
A committee led by school education director would investigate the matter in 3 or 4 days, he told reporters.
While AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswamy claimed that the school authorities had allowed the speaker to hold the programme due to his connections with ministers, other political parties including DMK allies TNCC and CP, and PMK condemned the incident.
Police investigate Paramporul Foundation
The Tiruppur district police conducted an investigation at the office of speaker Mahavishnu's Paramporul Foundation at Kulathupalayam in Avinashi.
"Mahavishnu was not present at the foundation when we went there. Officials said he had left for Australia and that he would return in a couple of days. Meanwhile, in a video released on Friday night, Mahavishnu said he would be arriving at the Chennai airport at 1.10 pm on Saturday to address allegations against him.
School Education Department draws flak
The school education department faced severe criticism after videos surfaced of a 'spiritual speaker' delivering controversial views at several government schools in Chennai on social media on Thursday.
The hashtag #Resign_AnbilMahesh trended on social media after the videos went viral remaining the school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to regisn taking responsibility for the incident.
During a press meet on Friday regarding the issue, the minister said that an enquiry by a committee headed by School Education Director S Kanappan will be held and action will be taken against those responsible for the event to ensure such incidents don't happen in the future. He also added that the department will initiate police action against the spiritual speaker.
In the videos, spiritual speaker Mahavishnu, founder of the Paramporul Foundation, stated that inequality at birth is due to one’s karma from a previous life. "If God were kind, everyone would be born equal. Why are there differences? What you did in your last birth determines what you receive in this one," he said. He also claimed that the British had systematically destroyed the Gurukulam system, leading to the loss of mantras that could bring rain, allow humans to fly, and heal the body.
One video captured a visually impaired teacher questioning the speaker about introducing religious views on a school campus. Sources said that at another session at a government school in Saidapet, Tamil teacher Sankar also challenged the speaker.
Photos of Mahavishnu with several ministers, including Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, was also shared on social media leading to severe criticisms.
In response to the backlash, Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi conducted a damage-control session by addressing students at the Government Girls' Higher Secondary School in Ashok Pillar on Friday. His talk was on the topic "Education is the Biggest Weapon to Bring Social Justice."
During his address to the students, he shared the story of Ekalavya, who was asked to sacrifice his thumb as Guru Dakshina, urging the students to think critically before accepting any view.
The minister added that the department has also asked response from a private school where students washed the legs of teachers on teachers' day.