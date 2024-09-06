Heads of two institutions transferred after 'Mahavishnu' creates furore in TN government schools

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday ordered immediate formulation of guidelines on holding programmes in government schools after the controversial remarks of a 'spiritual speaker' on karma, rebirth and relation between past sins and disability sparked outrage.

Stalin said he has issued orders to formulate and issue new guidelines for regulating various programmes in schools in the state so that "our children, who are the future generation of the state, get progressive-scientific ideas and values."

He added the way of science is the way to development. "The high-quality textbooks given to students contain the scientific ideas that students need to learn. Teachers themselves can tell the students regarding the ideas that is required to sharpen the mind and face the challenges. Steps will be taken by the school education department to provide a social education and training to the teachers in this regard," he added.

"Only ideas of individual and social development and living with values should be inculcated in the minds of the students. Over the past three years, I have consistently emphasized the importance of education and the need to develop scientific thinking at numerous events," he said.

Heads of institutions transferred

Facing severe backlash after the videos of the speech of Mahavishnu, founder of Paramporul Foundation, went viral on social media, the state transferred the headmistress of Ashok Nagar Government Girls' Higher Secondary School and the headmaster of Saidapet Government Model School.

In his speech, Mahavishnu had blamed the British for destroying Gurukulams and claimed that with mantras one could cause a rain of fire, cure ailments and even fly.

"If God was kind, everyone should be born equal. One is born rich or poor, a criminal or a hero, why such differences? What you have been given in this life is based on what you did in your previous birth," he told students.

'Action against Mahavishnu for insulting Tamil teacher'

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, who faced political heat, said police action would be taken against Mahavishnu for insulting Sankar, a Tamil teacher with visual impairments, who questioned his views.

A committee led by school education director would investigate the matter in 3 or 4 days, he told reporters.

While AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswamy claimed that the school authorities had allowed the speaker to hold the programme due to his connections with ministers, other political parties including DMK allies TNCC and CP, and PMK condemned the incident.