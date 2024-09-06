Tamil Nadu seals Rs 2,000 crore deal with smart energy solutions company

CHENNAI: Trilliant Networks, a US-based smart energy communications firm, will be investing Rs 2,000 crore in Tamil Nadu to set up its development and global support centre and a production facility. The company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Guidance Tamil Nadu in Chicago on Thursday in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is on a two-week visit to the US to attract investments. The state has signed MoUs worth Rs 3,500 crore with various companies so far.

A press note from the state government said Trilliant Networks deals with advanced metering infrastructure, smart grid, smart cities, and industrial Internet of Things (IIoTs). The North Carolina-headquartered firm also offers solutions for energy efficiency, reliability and integration of renewable energy resources.

The CM and the TN delegation also met the executives of Nike and Optum. While Nike is a leading footwear and apparel manufacturer, Optum is a subsidiary of leading health insurance company UnitedHealth Group. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the CM said he had productive talks with Nike on expanding its footwear manufacturing facility and establishment of a potential product creation and design centre in Chennai.

The state government’s press note said the delegates held talks with Nike executives on expanding the company’s non-leather footwear production in Tamil Nadu, creating a system for apparel manufacturing, and collaborating with the state’s ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ skill development initiative.

Tamil Nadu government asks Optum to expand in Tiruchy and Madurai