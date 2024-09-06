Top scientists in India are studied in govt schools: Tamil NADU assembly speaker Appavu

TIRUNELVELI: Several successful people from Tamil Nadu, including scientists of ISRO, have completed schooling under state syllabus and Governor RN Ravi should avoid making harsh statements against the state government and its education standards, Assembly Speaker M Appavu said.

He was speaking to reporters after garlanding the statue of freedom fighter VO Chidambaram on his 153rd birth anniversary at his memorial in Tirunelveli.

Appavu said, “I think the governor does not know fully about state syllabus. India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, which was highly successful and lauded by several countries across the world, was led by project director P Veeramuthuvel, who is the first graduate in his family. He studied in Tamil medium under state syllabus.

Former ISRO chairman K Sivan and scientists like Mylswamy Annadurai and Nigar Shaji have also done their schooling under state syllabus in government school. The union government appointed scientist V Narayanan as head of a committee formed to study the failure of Chandrayaan- 2.

Narayanan had also studied in state syllabus. About 90 % of scientists from Tamil Nadu have all studied in government schools. Chief Minister M K Stalin had appreciated these scientists and even announced a cash award of Rs 25 lakh. It was decided to give away awards to young scientists in the name of those scientists.”

Collector K P Karthikeyan, Tirunelveli MP C Robert Bruce and MLA Abdul Wahab and Tirunelveli corporation mayor G Ramakrishnan were present on the occasion.