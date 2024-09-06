Will construct 70 railway bridges, which were stagnated for a decade: Tamil Nadu minister EV Velu

He said that Chief Minister MK Stalin initiated the construction work of the junction over bridges of Goripalayam and Apollo hospital on October 30, which was a long term demand of the people. “The Apollo hospital junction over bridge is being constructed at a cost of Rs 150.23 crore, which is at the main exit point of reaching Chennai, Tiruchy and Sivaganga. Presently, 30% of the work has been completed.

Similarly, the Goripalayam junction over bridge work, which is under progress, being constructed at a cost of Rs 190.40 crore will definitely reduce traffic congestion. As much as 15% of the construction work has been completed. Both the construction works will be completed by the end of 2025.”



The minister also inspected the Kalaignar Centenary Library and expressed his happiness that so far 11 lakh people visited the library and offered sweets to visitors. PWD Additional Chief Secretary Mangat Ram Sharma, Collector MS Sangeetha and Corporation Commissioner S Dineshkumar accompanied him.



DMK did not prevent political debut of Actor Vijay



The minister said that the DMK government did not prevent the entry of Actor Vijay by denying permission for his conference, while addressing the media.



The Minister added that the Chief Minister had warmly welcomed Actor Vijay when he announced his party’s name. “DMK is not meant for just garnering votes from the public. DMK's main aim is to uplift the people of Tamil Nadu, it will not prevent the entry of any party. People will cast their votes for the party which supports them in difficult situations and works for their welfare.”