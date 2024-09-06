Will construct 70 railway bridges, which were stagnated for a decade: Tamil Nadu minister EV Velu

MADURAI: Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports EV Velu said efforts to complete 70 railway bridge construction works which were stagnated for ten years are being carried out while inspecting the bridge construction works in Goripalayam and Apollo junction in the district on Thursday.
While addressing the media, the minister said that for the past three years, the highways department initiated 212 works in the district at a cost of Rs 515 crore, of which 200 have been completed. "In the last ten years, nearly 70 railway bridge construction works were stagnated and tenders were not floated. The survey has been conducted and necessary steps were taken by officials as per the chief minister's orders, and land acquisition process has also begun. Presently, 30 railway bridge construction have been completed, and the remaining work is under progress," he said.
“Under the rural roads upgradation scheme, 52 of the 64 works which would widen 111 km of roads, have been completed in the last three years at a cost of Rs 142 crore. As many as 25 panchayat union roads of 41 km length would be upgraded at a cost of Rs 56 crore. Two-way road works are also under progress in Thiruparankundram thengal kanmoi at a cost of Rs 42 crore, which is 120 km long,” he said.
He said that Chief Minister MK Stalin initiated the construction work of the junction over bridges of Goripalayam and Apollo hospital on October 30, which was a long term demand of the people. “The Apollo hospital junction over bridge is being constructed at a cost of Rs 150.23 crore, which is at the main exit point of reaching Chennai, Tiruchy and Sivaganga. Presently, 30% of the work has been completed.
Similarly, the Goripalayam junction over bridge work, which is under progress, being constructed at a cost of Rs 190.40 crore will definitely reduce traffic congestion. As much as 15% of the construction work has been completed. Both the construction works will be completed by the end of 2025.”
The minister also inspected the Kalaignar Centenary Library and expressed his happiness that so far 11 lakh people visited the library and offered sweets to visitors. PWD Additional Chief Secretary Mangat Ram Sharma, Collector MS Sangeetha and Corporation Commissioner S Dineshkumar accompanied him.
DMK did not prevent political debut of Actor Vijay
The minister said that the DMK government did not prevent the entry of Actor Vijay by denying permission for his conference, while addressing the media.
The Minister added that the Chief Minister had warmly welcomed Actor Vijay when he announced his party’s name. “DMK is not meant for just garnering votes from the public. DMK's main aim is to uplift the people of Tamil Nadu, it will not prevent the entry of any party. People will cast their votes for the party which supports them in difficult situations and works for their welfare.”