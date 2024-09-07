64,217 cops deployed across Tamil Nadu for Vinayagar Chaturthi celebrations

CHENNAI: The state police have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure a peaceful Vinayagar Chaturthi festival from Saturday, an official statement said.

As many as 64,217 police personnel have been deployed for regulating traffic and maintaining peace and order during installation and immersion of idols. In Chennai, the police have given permission for the installation of 1,519 idols.

In view of the movement of a large number of people from Chennai to their native places across the state, elaborate arrangements have been made for regulating the crowd at bus stands and ensuring the smooth flow of traffic on the GST and GWT roads, the statement from Tamil Nadu police said.

Immersion processions will be monitored through CCTV cameras and drones.

Processions at sensitive and hypersensitive routes/places will be directly monitored from the TN Police headquarters through CCTV live streaming. The Vinayagar idols installed at different places will be GPS tagged on to the SMART KAVALAR app for monitoring and supervision.