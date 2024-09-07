Brick wall discovered at Vembakottai site

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Archaeologists discovered a brick wall during the third phase of excavation at Vembakottai on Friday.

Sources said, the third phase of excavation began on June 18 and the state government had allocated Rs 30 lakh. Artefacts including copper coins, amethyst beads and crystal beads have been unearthed so far. The excavation will proceed till May, 2025.

In the first two phases of excavation, 34 trenches were dug and 7,800 artefacts including shell bangles, beads, and rings were unearthed. 13 copper coins from different Nayak periods were recovered. The excavations revealed remains from prehistoric to the medieval period. Large quantities of neolithic tools and raw materials were also unearthed. The artefacts revealed that the region could have been an industrial site.

The archaeological department is taking measures to document the unearthed materials and display them in a museum, which is being built at a cost of `6.8 crore in Virudhunagar.