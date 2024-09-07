Construction of 17-year-old road over bridge project in Puducherry set to resume

PUDUCHERRY: After lying moribund for over 17 years, construction on the much-awaited 732-meter Road Over Bridge (ROB) across the Uppanar Canal is set to resume. The Public Works Department (PWD) has floated a fresh tender estimated at Rs 26.40 crore for the completion of the key project, which has been a longstanding issue for the public, adding to the traffic woes.



The ROB, initially proposed to reduce traffic congestion on Marimalaiadigal Salai, was expected to provide significant relief as this arterial road serves as an integral route for buses and other transportation to the nearby bus stand. The project, linking Kamaraj Salai (near Balaji Theatre) to Marimalaiadigal Salai (near Newtone Theatre), was initiated on January 27, 2006, with a budget of ₹43.15 crore. The plan included a two-lane road with a 7.5-metre carriageway, raised footpaths on both sides and service ducts beneath them. The construction was scheduled for completion by October 2007.



However, despite these plans, the project has remained incomplete. Out of the planned 732 metres, only 632 metres have been completed, with 100 metres still pending on both sides of the bridge. PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan explained that 50 metres each on both sides of the incomplete ROB needs to be linked to complete the bridge.



The delay had sparked widespread concern among residents and commuters, as expectations on completion of the bridge rose, due to continued traffic congestion in the area.



Following arbitration, the original contract was closed, and the PWD has now issued a fresh tender for the remaining work. The new tender, estimated at ₹26.40 crore, includes not only the completion of the ROB but also the demolition and reconstruction of the old masonry bridge on Kamaraj Salai, near Balaji Theatre. The project is expected to be completed within a year, according to Minister Lakshminarayanan.



Additionally, to prevent flooding and inundation in the surrounding areas, the PWD plans to line the Uppanar Canal with concrete. The department is also exploring a pipelining project to manage the sewage and waste flowing into the canal, subject to financial provision, PWD Chief Engineer Deenadhayalan said.