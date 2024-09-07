Cops targeting family, minor son detained: Ambasamudram custodial torture victim’s mom

TIRUNELVELI: The mother of a victim in the former Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh’s custodial torture case claimed that the Vikramasingapuram police conducted a raid at her house for ganja and gutka products, targeting her son on Friday. However, the police refuted her claim adding that they only conducted an inquiry with her son in connection with a recent attack on a shopkeeper.

Speaking to TNIE, the mother of the victim alleged that the police have been targeting her family as they refused to withdraw the complaint against Singh. “My elder son was tortured by Singh last year, when he was a juvenile. The case against Singh and his team is pending before court. On Friday, around 6 am, some police personnel came to my house, and took my elder son and my minor son to the station. After two hours, the officers returned to my house and raided the place,” she claimed.

The woman further said the police alleged that a small packet of gutka was seized from her house. “They released my elder son later, but detained my minor son. They are targeting my family for refusing to withdraw the case against Singh,” she alleged. After the news started doing rounds on social media, Tirunelveli district police office issued a statement.

“On Thursday, three persons including two juveniles attacked a shopkeeper. Suspecting involvement, we conducted an inquiry with a youth. However, we released him later, as he was not involved in it. Action will be taken against those who spread false news on social media,” read the statement, which did not mention about the woman’s minor son.

Satheesh Kumar, DSP, Ambasamudram, said the woman’s minor son was involved in the attack. “He, along with his accomplices, will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. The police did not raid the woman’s house,” he added.