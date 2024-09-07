Hike security at all PHCs: DPH to dist health officers in TN

CHENNAI: Director of Public Health Dr T S Selvavinayagam has instructed all district health officers to enhance security in all primary health centres (PHCs) after the union health ministry directed all states to submit action-taken reports on immediate security measures implemented at medical institutions, in the wake of the rape-murder of a PG doctor in Kolkata.

In his communication to all district health officers on Thursday, Selvavinayagam said that a hospital security committee and violence prevention committee should be constituted at all PHCs immediately. Access to the key areas within the premises of PHCs should be regulated, he added.

Proper functioning of CCTV cameras and ample lighting in all areas in and around the PHC premises should be ensured and is to be monitored continuously. Regular patrolling by police should also be ensured, he said. Selvavinayagam also instructed all doctors and health care workers in PHCs to install the Kaaval Uthavi application on their phones.

Action should be taken to display the punitive, penalty provisions of the Tamil Nadu Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2008, in conspicuous locations within the premises of the PHCs in both Tamil and English, he added.