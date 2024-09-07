Madras High Court clears decks for re-release of Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Gunaa'

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has cleared the legal bottlenecks for the re-release of Kamal Haasan-starrer Gunaa in theatres.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy on Friday passed the orders lifting the interim injunction that restrained the re-release of the 1991 movie. The judge also appointed an advocate-receiver for depositing the proceeds accrued through screening of the movie in the account of the suit.

The court, on July 10, 2024, granted the interim injunction on an original application filed by Ghanshyam Hemdev, a film financier who claimed to have the copyright of the movie, seeking orders to restrain Pyramid Audio Private Limited and Evergreen Media Private Limited from re-releasing the movie.

He submitted in the court that he obtained the copyright for theatrical release of the movie from one Rathnam.

However, advocate Vijayan Subramanian, appearing for the respondent firms contended that Pyramid Audio Private Limited and Evergreen Media Private Limited have obtained the copyright, directed by Santhana Bharathi, for 99 years.

He said that it is totally false to state that Ghanshyam Hemdev is the audio copyright holder of the film, contrary to the fact that the audio copyright holder is Music Master LLP for Indian territory and Pyramid Audio India Limited is one of the shareholders of this company.

The counsel also stated that Ghanshyam Hemdev claimed to have received the copyright from N Rathnam but had not made his legal heirs as party to the case.