Private firms in Tamil Nadu can set up hydel plants under new policy

CHENNAI: After introducing the repowering, refurbishment and life extension policy for wind projects, the state government has come up with its first ‘Small Hydel Policy 2024’ on Thursday. The policy, for the first time, allows private entities to participate in hydro power generation in the state.

As one of its objectives, the policy aims to attract private sector participation through incentives and supportive policies driving the development of Small hydel infrastructure.

The policy focuses on small hydro projects ranging from 100 KW to 10 MW (Unit size of 5 MW each). The Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation (TNGEC) has been designated as the nodal agency for registering, approving, and facilitating the implementation of these projects. However, since the power generated by these projects may affect the resources of distribution companies, prior approval from the respective distribution company is necessary.

According to the policy, developers can set up hydro projects for captive use (self-consumption), third-party sales within the state, or sell power to distribution companies to meet the Renewable Power Purchase Obligation (RPO) set by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission.

The policy will be effective from the date of notification and will remain in force for five years, after which it will be reviewed. Small hydro projects commissioned during this period will be eligible for benefits and incentives under the policy for 40 years, with a possible 10-year extension.