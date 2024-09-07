TIDCO to resettle 1,000 families affected by Greenfield Airport at Parandur with masterplan

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO) is seeking a consultant to provide design cum project management consultancy services and a masterplan for the resettlement sites of project-affected families (PAF) for the development of the Chennai Greenfield Airport at Parandur.

It is learnt that TIDCO has identified four sites to the total extent of 245 acres for the resettlement of more than 1,000 families who will be relocated from their villages. The project site is located in Kancheepuram and Sriperumbudur taluks of Kancheepuram District.

The state plans to develop a Chennai Greenfield Airport (CGA) at Parandur, which will have a peak passenger handling capacity of 100 million passengers per annum (MPPA).

Sources said that the development of the proposed airport will require the relocation of people (around 1000 families) from within the project site and the compensation, rehabilitation and resettlement shall be provided for the project affected families.

The consultant will integrate the recommendations from the resettlement action plan (RAP) into the master planning concept. This includes land allocation and identification of housing layouts, infrastructurenetworks, and community amenities that address socio-economic, environmental, and cultural concerns identified in the RAP.

It is learnt that the consultant will be developing two to three options of concept master plan or layout or models and develop detailed master plan for the approved concept plan. The masterplan will include roads and drainage, water supply, power supply, sewerage network, sewage treatment plant, houses and common and social amenities.

The master plan shall be guided by the applicable development guidelines of the Government of Tamil Nadu pertaining to the site. TIDCO has planned to resume work by end of next year after acquiring land for the project.

A total of 5,369 acres (2172.73 hectares) is required for the Greenfield Airport project. Sources said that as per the revenue records of the land required for the airport, one-fourth consists of waterbodies (576.74 hectares).

The first phase of the proposed greenfield airport at Parandur near Chennai will cost the exchequer Rs 13,854 crore while the entire project, which will be implemented over four phases, will cost Rs 29,143 crore.