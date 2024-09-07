Understanding problematic sexual behaviour of children

Amid the din of the most extreme cases of sexual assault making the daily news, instances of children or adolescents engaging in problematic sexual behaviours (PSB) with other children are barely a blip on the radar. Unless, of course, it ticks off all the boxes to make it “news-worthy” — a child born from sibling abuse, teenagers ganging up to abuse a younger child over a period of time, or a child with a disability “acting out” or young children being sexually precocious with peers.

However, when such cases emerge, due to current perceptions that conflate developmentally appropriate sexual behaviour with offending (due to blinkered legislation), responses swing from being overly retributive and punitive, to merely offering generic “counselling”.

For instance, in 2022 in Tamil Nadu, four Class 6 boys were booked under the POCSO Act for engaging in what turned out to be sexual experimentation (the rare instance of accurate media reporting) with a female classmate. Yet, last September, when a Class 6 girl, also in TN, was repeatedly sexually assaulted by two boys from Class 9 and 10, the Juvenile Justice Board, that adjudicates cases involving children in conflict with law, “counselled” the boys and sent them home.

Given that conditions allowing for such behaviour are in a state of flux, potentially enabling an increase of such cases, reflection and recalibration of the responses to them is imperative. The current responses also reflect a complete dismissal of sexuality and agency of adolescent girls behaving in developmental appropriate ways as they are only ever perceived as hapless victims. It is important to note that gender is not a differentiator – either as “perpetrator” or “victim”.