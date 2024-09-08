297 cadets graduate as Army officers

CHENNAI: A total of 297 cadets, including 39 women, were commissioned into various arms and services of the Indian Army in a ceremony at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) on Saturday. The cadets belonged to the 118th batch of the Short Service Commission Course and the 32nd batch of the Short Service Commission Course (Women) and other equivalent courses.
Among the women was Usha Rani, who, braving the loss of her husband Captain Jagtar Singh of Army Educational Corps in a train accident, succeeded in donning olive green. A mother of three-year-old twins and a teacher in Army Public School, Usha appeared in the same Services Selection Board (SSB) centre from where her husband got recommended and joined OTA on her wedding anniversary.
Yashwini Dhaka, wife of squadron leader Kuldeep Singh, a pilot of the Indian Air Force’s Workhorse Mi-17V5 multi-role helicopter, who died after his chopper ferrying the then Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington crashed, was also among those donning the Olive Green.
The tragedy irreversibly changed her life and she had to summon the courage and determination to apply for the Short Service Commission Course at the OTA, Chennai, she said.
Among the male cadets, Bhavsaar Jayesh Mahesh through his determination was among the cadets who donned the Olive Green. After growing up in the congested chawl tenements in Mumbai and losing his father at the age of 11, Bhavsar was supported by his elder brother, who discontinued his studies, to ensure Bhavsar achieves his dreams. Bhavsar cleared the Combined Defence Services (CDS) and Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) multiple times, but couldn’t clear the SSB interview. He had appeared in 11 SSB interviews and his perseverance paid off in his 12th attempt.
Earlier, the passing out parade at Parameshwaran Drill Square was reviewed by the Vice Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani. Ten male cadets and five women cadets from friendly foreign countries also completed their training.
Lt General NS Raja Subramani presented the Sword of Honour to the Battalion Under Officer ( BUO) Samrath Singh, Gold Medal to BUO Simran Singh Rathi, Silver Medal to Academy Under Officer Tanishka Damodran and the Bronze Medal to Academy Cadet Adjutant Devesh Chandra Joshi. Lt Gen Subramani urged the cadets to be alert, mentally agile and tech oriented as the Indian Army is at the cusp of transformation of its organisations, structures, capability development, processes and human resources.