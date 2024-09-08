297 cadets graduate as Army officers

CHENNAI: A total of 297 cadets, including 39 women, were commissioned into various arms and services of the Indian Army in a ceremony at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) on Saturday. The cadets belonged to the 118th batch of the Short Service Commission Course and the 32nd batch of the Short Service Commission Course (Women) and other equivalent courses.

Among the women was Usha Rani, who, braving the loss of her husband Captain Jagtar Singh of Army Educational Corps in a train accident, succeeded in donning olive green. A mother of three-year-old twins and a teacher in Army Public School, Usha appeared in the same Services Selection Board (SSB) centre from where her husband got recommended and joined OTA on her wedding anniversary.

Yashwini Dhaka, wife of squadron leader Kuldeep Singh, a pilot of the Indian Air Force’s Workhorse Mi-17V5 multi-role helicopter, who died after his chopper ferrying the then Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington crashed, was also among those donning the Olive Green.

The tragedy irreversibly changed her life and she had to summon the courage and determination to apply for the Short Service Commission Course at the OTA, Chennai, she said.