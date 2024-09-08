CM healthy, not at US for any treatment: RS Bharathi

TIRUNELVELI: DMK Organising secretary R. S. Bharathi said that Chief Minister MK Stalin is healthy and will brief the media about his achievements in the US when he returns, after attending a party event in Tirunelveli on Saturday.

When asked about AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s comments that Stalin went to the US for medical treatment, the secretary said, “Palaniswami is blind and does not know what he is saying. He is in crisis that his supporters may leave him,” he said and added that the DMK is not in the habit of hiding anything.

“The Chief Minister is healthy, he was seen cycling in the US. All his activities are broadcast by the media. Stalin has briefed the media before leaving, and he will brief them about his achievements at the US, once he returns.” he added.

When asked about the law-and-order situation in Tamil Nadu, Bharathi said the opposition parties' accusations are usual. "Is the situation in Tamil Nadu similar to that in Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, or Gujarat? The situation is better under the DMK rule than under Palaniswami's. This is clear as per the crime report of the central government.” he said.

Talking about the criticism on the Formula 4 night street race organised by the Department of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Bharathi said the state government had spent Rs 40 crore, and the programme was appreciated by various countries. "Palaniswami criticises this as he could not conduct such a race during his tenure," he added.