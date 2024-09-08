CM Stalin invites BNY Mellon to TN; firm exploring investment, AI in banking

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin met with senior executives from The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) Corporation in Chicago and invited them to make new investments in the state. During the meeting, Stalin highlighted the state’s favourable business environment, emphasising the various facilities and incentives available for investors.

According to an official press release, the discussions between the delegation from the state and BNY Mellon centred around potential collaborations between the bank and the Tamil Nadu government. The release said plans are being made to introduce advanced technologies such as AI in banking services in Tamil Nadu and that the company is considering partnerships with leading research institutions to advance technology solutions including AI.

With the state’s large pool of engineering graduates, BNY Mellon is also exploring plans to set up a state-of-the-art exploration centre in Chennai, it said.

BNY Mellon, one of the world’s largest financial institutions, specialises in asset management, treasury services, and investment solutions. The company, a Fortune 500 entity, has chosen Chennai as one of its six key global hubs.

Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa, BNY Mellon’s Deputy Chairman Senthil Kumar, Industries secretary V Arun Roy and Guidance Tamil Nadu CEO V Vishnu and others were part of the meeting.

Following the meeting, Stalin took to social media platform X, stating, “Had productive discussions with BNY Mellon on exploring potential AI investment opportunities. Let’s embrace the future through technology, harnessing AI’s transformative power.”

In a separate post, Stalin highlighted the seamless continuation of official duties during his overseas trip, stating, “Scientific and technological advancements have brought the world into our hands. Even on foreign soil, official work continues seamlessly through e-office, ensuring that government files do not get delayed.”