Family of five die in road accident, newborn including two others suffer injuries in Ramanathapuram

RAMANATHAPURAM: In a horrific incident, a family of five including two children died in a road mishap after the car which the travelled rammed into the back of a government bus near Pirapanvalasai in Ramanathapuram in the wee hours. Three including a new born, a woman and the car driver survived the incident with injuries.

Police sources said that Rajesh (33) of Kadaladi along with his wife Pandiselvi (28) their children Dharsini Rani (8), Pranavika (4) and a newborn boy were residing in Thangachimadam in Rameswaram.

After getting treatment for the newborn, the family along with their in-laws Senthil Manoharan (70) and Angaleswari (58) were travelling back home in a rented car from Ramanathapuram to Rameswaram in the late night hours. While arriving near Pirapanvalasai in Rameswaram NH, a government bus which was en route to Rameswaram was halted midway in the road.

Since the driver thought the bus was moving in front, he proceeded in the road but realised that the bus was halted in the road. Despite attempting to control the car, the speeding car rammed into the backside of the bus. It is said that the bus was halted midway after a passenger vomited inside the bus.

In the accident, Rajesh and his two daughters Dharsini and Pranavika and the relative Senthil and Angaleswari suffered fatal injuries. Sustaining injuries the car driver Britto (35) of Pamban, Pandi Selvi and her new born survived the incident.

The injured were rushed to Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. And the deceased bodies were taken to Government Hospital for post mortem. Uchipuli police have registered a case and started investigating the incident.