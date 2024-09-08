Former NTK cadre arrested for tampering with evidence in fake NCC camp scandal

KRISHNAGIRI: A former cadre of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) was arrested by the special investigation team probing into the sexual assault of minor girls at the fake NCC camp in Bargur in the district on Saturday. He was remanded in custody later.

The suspected has been identified as K Karunakaran (32) from Bargur. He was arrested by the special investigation team led by Inspector General of Police K Bhavaneeswari on Saturday for destroying the evidence at prime suspect Sivaraman’s office.

So far, 16 persons have been arrested in sexual assault incidents during fake NCC camps at two private schools - one near Bargur and another near Krishnagiri.

Karunakaran is a former NTK cadre and had unsuccessfully contested the 2021 assembly election from Bargur. Last year, a case was registered against him at Kandikuppam police station for damaging properties of a bakery near Orappam. He was removed from the party after the incident.

On Friday, another accused, a government school teacher who is also an associate NCC officer at a government higher secondary school near Krishnagiri, was arrested for supporting Sivaraman in conducting fake NCC camps at private schools and colleges.

