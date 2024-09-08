Gujarat man climbs up cell phone tower seeking to unfreeze bank account

KANNIYAKUMARI: A Gujarat native climbed up a 150-ft high cell phone tower on the premises of BSNL office at KP Road in Nagercoil on Saturday, appealing to the Kanniyakumari cyber crime police to take measures to unfreeze his bank account immediately.

According to sources, a total of Rs 15,000 was mistakenly credited to the bank account of the man, identified as Imran Khan, who claimed to have been a policeman in Gujarat. However, as he failed to return the money on time, the bank officials froze his account.

On Saturday morning, Imran Khan climbed up the cell phone tower demanding the authorities concerned to unfreeze his bank account. Upon information, Nesamony Nager police along with Nagercoil fire station personnel, led by assistant district fire officer M Thurai, rushed to the spot.

After holding talks with the officials, Khan assured to return the credited money, and the officers said measures will be taken to unfreeze his bank account accordingly. Following this, Khan was brought down with the assistance of the fire and rescue personnel, source added. Further probe is on.