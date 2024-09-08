Jealousy has no cure, Bharathi tells Edappadi K Palaniswami

CHENNAI/ TIRUNELVELI: The DMK has lashed out at AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) for his comments regarding Chief Minister MK Stalin’s visit to the United States to secure foreign investments for the state.

In a statement, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi responded to EPS’s claims that Stalin had travelled abroad due to health reasons and that the government was concealing the real purpose by stating it was an investment-driven trip. Bharathi emphasised that DMK has always maintained transparency in its activities and recalled how the party provided regular updates, including photographs and treatment details, when former CM M Karunanidhi was hospitalised.

He further noted whenever Stalin has undergone even minor treatments, official announcements have been made, which are publicly accessible online. Bharathi also took a swipe at EPS and AIADMK for keeping the health details of the late CM J Jayalalithaa under wraps during her treatment at Apollo Hospital.

Bharathi said, “EPS is frustrated after seeing the continuous signing of agreements for Tamil Nadu’s development and is making baseless allegations to divert attention. There is no cure for the jealousy that plagues him.”

In Tirunelveli, Bharathi said, “Palaniswami is blind and does not know what he is saying. He is facing a crisis as his supporters may leave him.” He added the DMK is not in the habit of hiding anything.