Madras HC issues notice to TN on PIL seeking compensation for firework unit blast victims

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court issued notice to the state government on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the families of the victims of the 2021 firecracker unit blast in Virudhunagar district, based on a direction by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). A division bench of Justices R Subramanian and L Victoria Gowri was hearing the petition filed by S Vijay Andrew (31) of Virudhunagar.

The petitioner submitted that lakhs of people were employed in 305 fireworks factories, under the control of district revenue officers, and 775 factories under the control of Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) in the district. Hundreds of workers were killed in different cracker blast incidents in the last five years. Particularly, 27 people were killed and 26 others injured in a blast at Sree Mariyammal Fireworks Factory on February 12, 2021 in Achankulam village, Virudhunagar.

Following the explosion, the central and state governments announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh for the family of the deceased and Rs 1.5 lakh for the injured persons. Subsequently, the NGT took suo moto cognizance of the incident and formed a committee which later filed a report. Based on the report, the NGT ordered a solatium of Rs 20 lakh for the bereaved families and Rs 2 to Rs 15 lakh for the injured depending on the degree of injuries, said the petitioner.

He further submitted that the state, challenging the NGT order, filed an appeal in the Supreme Court, which was dismissed by the apex court. Moreover eight out of the 27 families of the deceased are yet to receive the solatium announced by the government. This apart, all the 27 families and 26 injured are yet to receive the NGT-directed compensation as well. Hearing the arguments, the court issued a notice to the state government and adjourned the case.