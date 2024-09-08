Man hacked to death over brother's illicit affair in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: A 25-year-old man was hacked to death at his house in Muthaiahpuram allegedly over his elder brother's illicit affair on Friday. The deceased was identified as R Praveen Kumar of Ayyan Temple street. The Muthaiahpuram police have arrested Chellappa (27) of Maramangalam in connection with the murder.

Sources said Chellappa had entered Praveen's house wielding a sickle late on Friday, murdered the youth, who was lying on a cot, and fled the place. Investigation revealed that Chellappa and his wife Sakhthi (24) of Maramangalam had moved to a house in Ayyan temple street a week ago.

Suspecting that Praveen's elder brother Vinoth (30) was having an illicit affair with his wife, Chellappa barged into Vinoth's house to kill him. Mistaking Praveen for Vinoth, Chellappa hacked the former to death, sources added. Meanwhile, the Muthiahpuram police have registered a case and further investigation is under way.