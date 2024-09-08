Milk farmers claim improper cooling reduces fat content, Aavin officials disagree

MADURAI: Milk farmers and cooperative society officials claim that there is a reduction of fat content in milk if it is not cooled properly. However, Aavin officials dismissed the accusation and said that fat content does not vary with temperature.

Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Welfare Association (Madurai) secretary M Ukirapandi said, "The BMC (Bulk milk Cooler) helps in preserving milk and maintaining temperature. Officials from Aavin (Madurai) procure milk before it is completely cooled, resulting in low fat content while testing the milk. For example, if milk is poured in a BMC, with a capacity of 10,000 litres, it will be completely cooled by 2 am. However, if the officials from Aavin (Madurai) procure milk at 9 pm, the fat content will be lesser."

Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Milk Farmers Welfare Association (Madurai) president P Periya Karuppan and Treasurer T Inbaraj said,"There is a general idea among farmers that after the milk is poured in the BMC, the fat content increases. However, officials procure milk before it is completely cooled, causing the fat content to be measured incorrectly. Mostly, officials do not come on time to procure milk, which is due to shortage of manpower. If the farmer falls short by even 1% of the fat, they would receive Rs 1 less per litre."

An official from Aavin (Madurai) said, "It is a misconception among milk farmers and cooperative societies that longer the milk is cooled in the BMC, the fat content increases. However, the fat content remains the same and will never vary.”

He added that the agitator motor inside the storage tank in the BMC unit is continuously stirring the milk. This helps maintain temperature and contents of the milk in a uniform state. However, when the agitator does not work properly, the fat content becomes lighter and forms a layer. "This increase in fat content with variation in temperature is a misconception," the official said.